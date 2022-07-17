Hall of Fame Induction Weekend highlights

INDUCTEES

Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat,

Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva,

Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz

Here is a little taste of events that will be going on July 22-25 for the Hall of Fame Weekend.

PLAY Ball with Ozzie Smith — with special guests: Ozzie Smith returns in a fundraiser to support the Hall of Fame’s educational mission with a unique opportunity for fans, featuring Ozzie’s Hall of Fame teammate Cal Ripken Jr. and Jim Thome. This event features non-stop interaction at each station with a living legend and includes special mementos. Space is limited. The donation is $1,000 per person, with Hall of Fame Members admitted for $750. To reserve your spot, please call 607-547-0385. 8 a.m., Friday, July 22.

Hall of Fame Parade of Legends: Join the pageantry and excitement as the Hall of Famers ride down Main Street on their way to a private reception at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Main Street, 6 p.m., Saturday, July 23.

Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24 1:30 p.m., Grounds of the Clark Sports Center

Legends of the Game Roundtable: The living members of the Class of 2022, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz, participate in the Legends of the Game Roundtable event on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Free shuttles will transport fans from the corner of Main and Fair streets in the village of Cooperstown to the Induction Site starting at 8 a.m. This event is for Members only and costs $10 for adults and $5 for juniors (under 12 years old). Tickets are available to members by calling 607-547-0397. Grounds of the Clark Sports Center, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 25.