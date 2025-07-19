Hall of Fame Parade of Legends Set for Saturday, July 26

COOPERSTOWN—Baseball royalty will come to Cooperstown next weekend, and the stars will be shining on Main Street.

The Hall of Fame Parade of Legends returns to Cooperstown at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. The parade, featuring the returning Hall of Famers and the Class of 2025, originates at the intersection of Lake Street and Chestnut Street, then proceeds down Chestnut Street toward Main Street and onto Main Street before concluding at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Parade of Legends will feature more than four dozen returning Hall of Famers as well as Class of 2025 members CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner. BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Thomas Boswell and Ford C. Frick Award winner Tom Hamilton will also be featured.

Expected to last about 75 minutes, the Parade of Legends will also include the award-winning Baldwinsville High School Band and Cooperstown Youth Baseball teams as well as mascots including the Phillie Phanatic and Slider of the Cleveland Guardians. The parade will be streamed live at mlb.com.

The Parade of Legends is just part of the July 25-28 Induction Weekend in Cooperstown as Dick Allen, Dave Parker, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner are inducted as the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. The Induction Ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. on July 27 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, one mile south of the Hall of Fame on Susquehanna Avenue. Admission to the Induction Ceremony is free.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony will be televised live exclusively on MLB Network and broadcast nationally on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum maintains the following Hall of Fame Weekend hours: Friday, July 25: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Plaque Gallery closes at 4:30 p.m.); Sunday, July 27: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday, July 28: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Hall of Fame Members, doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. As always, Hall of Fame Members receive free admission. Interested parties may enroll in the Membership Program in advance at baseballhall.org/join or at the museum.

From the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.