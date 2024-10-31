Letter from Diane Hamblin

Vote Riley: Local Voices Matter

In all the noise about the upcoming presidential election, it is easy to forget that we in the 19th Congressional District have an important choice for our next U.S. House Representative. Democratic candidate Josh Riley brings a new, clear voice that will represent us well.

With his family stretching back for five generations in our region, Josh Riley has a lifetime understanding of the diverse economy of upstate New York and the many issues important to our area. His family’s roots are Republican, so he will listen to and respect different points of view. As a Democrat, he has pledged to work in a bipartisan way. This is in contrast to his opponent who, while claiming to be bipartisan, has parroted his party’s line, including the racist attack on Haitian immigrants. Molinaro also strongly supported the hard-right conservative Mike Johnson (outspokenly anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ) for Speaker of the House.

Josh Riley has been clear about his stand on important issues. He points to the economic hardship and inequality caused by the greed of large corporations, especially in rural communities. Unlike his opponent, Riley supports a woman’s right to reproductive care. On the issue of border security, Riley has presented specifics for what he and Congress could do, unlike Republicans, who blocked a comprehensive bipartisan border bill for political advantage.

Local voices matter, so make yours heard with your vote for Josh Riley.

Diane Hamblin

Oneonta