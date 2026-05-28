Letter from Adrian Kuzminski

Riley Must Return AIPAC Monies

Flooding political campaigns with outside money has made a mockery of our election system. Contributions to political campaigns ought to be limited to flesh and blood individuals living within the districts in question.

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby, just spent $35 million in an unprecedented media campaign to defeat Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky in a primary election. They were able to control the message that got to the voters. They supported his opponent by flooding the district with negative ads against Massie and drowning out his voice. Massie earned the ire of AIPAC by opposing illegal U.S. involvement in the Israeli-initiated war on Iran, and for calling for the release of the Epstein files.

Our Congressman Josh Riley is also the recipient of AIPAC money, to the tune of $171,802, according to a website tracking their contributions. See: https://www.trackaipac.com/states/newyork.

Is Josh Riley representing the people of the 19th Congressional District or the interests of the state of Israel? Is it possible for him to oppose Trump’s illegal war of aggression with Israel while taking AIPAC money?

It’s time to get outside money out of politics. As a step in that direction, Riley needs to return AIPAC’s contribution in full. Nothing less will do, unless he wants to appear as another political stooge in Washington.

eturning the money would show integrity and real courage. It would win my admiration and my vote for him, and I suspect the votes of many others.

Adrian Kuzminski

Fly Creek