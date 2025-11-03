PAID ADVERTORIAL

Vote for Montanti

My name is Luisa Montanti.

I believe in a better tomorrow for Oneonta—not someday, but starting now. Starting with your vote. I have the experience to deliver. I will lead with integrity, pride and conviction. Your vote for me is a vote for a community that will thrive together by coming together around common goals and accountability. No divisions. No neighbor is left out. Every single person has a voice.

To the media and political voices who spread division: You can do better. We deserve better. We deserve truth. We deserve fairness. Let the people decide based on information, not propaganda tactics.

Let me say this again. I will never allow any member of any party to define me! Let’s not play the party game. There is too much work to be done. This election is about the people of Oneonta. This election is about two individuals that have different skill sets, different track records, different talents and different ideas about making our Oneonta better. The choice is yours.

I’m running a clean campaign because that’s what the people of this city deserve.

We didn’t steal the opposition’s signs. No flyers handed out trying to discredit the opposition’s character. We didn’t send individuals to picket the opposition’s workplace. We didn’t create a polling station by my workplace. And the list goes on. If my campaign is any sign of my integrity, then you know where I stand.

And to the thousands who have reached out, who put signs in your yards, who believe in what we are building—I am humbled and grateful. Your faith in me fuels this movement.

I am Luisa Montanti, born and raised Oneontan, I am here with you. Together, we will transform our city. We are stronger together. We will work together. We will thrive together. We will build the Oneonta we all believe in.

Vote for me, Luisa Montanti for mayor.

This advertorial was paid for by Luisa Montanti for Mayor.