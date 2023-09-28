Benton Can Make a Difference

As a former candidate for local and county government, I firmly support and endorse MacGuire Benton for county clerk. He has the ability and experience to make a difference in this county, the determination to help lead the county in the right direction, and the willingness to work with all people in this county. We have needed the DMV to reopen in the City of Oneonta for quite a while now and MacGuire Benton will gladly do so in the genesis of his first term. We need young, educated, and passionate people in our government and MacGuire Benton is one of the ones to do that.

John (AJ) Hamill

City of Oneonta