Letter from Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Kudos to Our Candidates

As someone who is willing to help the City of Oneonta thrive, I personally thank all candidates for taking a stand and running for office regardless of party or beliefs. I admit that it certainly is not an easy feat to do, but you all did it whether you are the victors or not. It is people like yourselves who are an inspiration to others who wish to help make progress and make a significant difference plus contribution to helping people regardless of whom they are.

Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Oneonta