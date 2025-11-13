Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Kudos to Our Candidates

As someone who is willing to help the City of Oneonta thrive, I personally thank all candidates for taking a stand and running for office regardless of party or beliefs. I admit that it certainly is not an easy feat to do, but you all did it whether you are the victors or not. It is people like yourselves who are an inspiration to others who wish to help make progress and make a significant difference plus contribution to helping people regardless of whom they are.

Andrew (AJ) Hamill
Oneonta

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

On Stage: Love, Chaos, Masks and Rascals

"Scapino,” a show adapted by Jim Dale and Frank Dunlop in 1974 from “Les Fourberies de Scapin,” which was first written and produced by Molière in 1671, comes to SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theatre from November 13-16.…
November 13, 2025

Northrup: Alex Webster Will Be Missed

Alex Webster was one of the most talented, most irascible, and most interesting characters that I have ever known. He grew up in wealth on Spaniards Road off Hampstead Heath in London.…
November 13, 2025

News from the Noteworthy: ‘We’re Meeting People Where They Are’

Throughout Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties, our teams bring care and education into the heart of the community. We collaborate with schools, libraries, local nonprofits, and other public agencies to share accurate information, essential supplies, and compassionate guidance.…
November 13, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE