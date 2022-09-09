HAMILL: We the People Must Unite

Letter from Andrew Hamill

“A House divided cannot stand”. This was not only quoted in the gospel of Mark, but also by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson on two separate occasions.

Our beautiful and majestic country is becoming more divided than it ever has been. The only solution to help end this division is to have unity, to help defend our rights, and to get along.

In the Constitution under the Preamble, it states “We the People.” In that particular sense, “we” means unity. I personally feel that we simply do not have unity, we as a Country will capitulate. If the above mentioned quote will not unite the Country, then maybe this quote will: “Divided We Fall, United We Stand.”

Andrew (AJ) Hamill

City of Oneonta