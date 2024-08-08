Hamilton Honored for Lifetime Achievement

JANE HAMILTON

(Photo provided)

COOPERTOWN—Jane Hamilton, RN, practice manager of Bassett Health-care Network’s School-Based Health Program, was honored with the prestigious 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award by the National School-Based Health Alliance in Washington, D.C. on July 2. The Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates a leader who has demonstrated a strong commitment to making an impact in school-based health. These leaders are innovative, dedicated and collaborative advocates who offer outstanding contributions in the field, manifesting the vision of quality school-based healthcare for all young people.

Hamilton helped establish Bassett Healthcare Network’s School-Based Health Program when it opened its first clinic in 1992. Since then, she has helped expand and develop the program to include 22 clinics across 18 school districts in Central New York. More than 7,000 students are enrolled and receive medical, dental, and mental healthcare at no out-of-pocket cost to families.

“Bassett’s School-Based Health Program’s size and scope has been made possible due to incredible support from the organization, generous donors who believe in us, and of course, our school districts and communities,” said Hamilton. “It is a stunning collaboration. I am fiercely committed to the school-based health center paradigm and the critical preventive care it provides to children. Notably, we have made great strides with increased HPV vaccine rates, working closely with the New York State HPV Vaccine Coalition.”

Services are available for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I cannot think of a more deserving person for this award than Jane,” said William Fredette, MD, pediatrician and co-director of Bassett Healthcare Network’s School-Based Health Program. “She pours her heart and soul every day into making this program a part of the fabric of our schools and communities. Because of Jane’s remarkable dedication, our communities and children are healthier.”

“It has been a true honor to work alongside Jane for more than three decades,” added Chris Kjolhede, MD, pediatrician and former co-director of Bassett’s School-Based Health Program. “We make a difference in many lives every day, and it is because of our committed staff. Jane has been at the center of our efforts since the program’s inception. We owe a great deal of gratitude to Jane for her expertise, vision, and tireless passion to improve the lives of our children and their families.”

“Bassett’s School-Based Health Program is not only connecting children and families with needed care—it is teaching children how to be good health consumers,” said Hamilton. “School-based health helps kids understand the responsibility they have to take care of themselves, what to expect from a healthcare provider, and empowers them to be their own advocates and become healthy adults.”

“During my tenure in this program, I have had the privilege to work with an amazing team who shares a passion for providing easy access and quality healthcare to our children,” Hamilton continued. “Over 30 years ago, we opened our first school-based health center in Delhi. Today, we are caring for the children of the students who were first in our care—and few things are more rewarding than seeing the next generation of patients build healthy lives.”