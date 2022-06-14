Hanford Mills correction

Hanford Mills tours Wednesdays through Sundays

Let’s correct our editing error from last week’s edition of “Summer Dreams” and the story about Hanford Mills Museum in East Merideth.

Please note that the Museum offers tours Wednesdays through Sundays.

The guided tours take place Wednesdays through Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., and are limited to 20 guests per tour. Hanford Mills recommends reservations – visitors can call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org to reserve your spot.