Bhanupratap Gaur (front right), curator of “Oneonta’s Other Railroad: The Untold Story of the Ulster & Delaware,” addresses the crowd as the exhibit is unveiled. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

All Aboard! Historical Society Launches Exhibit on U&D Railroad

By BILL BELLEN

ONEONTA

The Greater Oneonta Historical Society was abuzz late afternoon on Saturday, February 7 as the organization proudly unveiled its latest special exhibit: “Oneonta’s Other Railroad: The Untold Story of the Ulster & Delaware.”

Doors to the exhibit opened at 5 p.m. with a sizable crowd gathering despite chilling temperatures outside frosting over the building’s windows. As people began to congregate to view the new additions, exhibit curator Bhanupratap Gaur spoke excitedly of his fondness for this exhibit’s subject matter.

“The Ulster and Delaware is very interesting,” Gaur said. “I actually live in the area where the track used to go, almost to West Davenport. So from a younger age when I moved out to that area I was fascinated that there was this other railroad that wasn’t the [Delaware and Hudson].”

The U&D first connected trains between Oneonta and Kingston in 1900, offering a route downstate for a city excursion and a route upstate to the Central New York Fairgrounds. Oneonta acted as the terminus for the multitude of lines winding through the Catskills that merged to form the U&D. With an interchange between the U&D and its more famous cousin the D&H being established, both freight and passenger trains flocked to the line. Despite this early success, the fairgrounds would go on to close in 1927, causing a major financial blow to the railroad that eventually ceased passenger service operations in 1954, followed by freight in 1965.

Despite its closure more than 60 years ago, the U&D still has a lasting impact on Oneonta. Panels in the exhibit highlight the railroad’s influence on bringing immigrants to the city, something that would go on to shape the character of the Sixth Ward for the next century. Members of the historical society shared the sentiment that it is important to not forget this piece of Oneontan history.

“This exhibit is hopefully gonna shed some light to a lot of folks that didn’t really know this railroad existed…I’m really glad that we finally got to do this project,” Gaur exclaimed.

The reception itself saw the GOHS filled with people eager to learn about this little-known piece of Oneonta’s past. Guests gathered around historical artifacts and freshly-made panels detailing the vibrant history of the railroad. During a brief address, Gaur thanked Hunter Downie, John Nader, and the Hanford Mills Museum, among others, for their work in loaning items and assisting in research for the first exhibit fully under his purview.

“This is Bhanu’s curatorial debut,” said Dr. Marcela Micucci, executive director of the GOHS. “While he has served as associate curator for the D&H exhibit and other exhibits that we’ve done, this is all Bhanu…I usually take on the lead curatorial role, so it’s been really nice to watch him fall into place…It’s very impressive, and he should certainly feel very accomplished.”

In continued efforts to raise awareness of the historical significance of the U&D railroad, Gaur and Micucci shared that a new historical marker will be finding its home at The Depot Restaurant and Tavern sometime this summer, recognizing the structure for its heritage as the fairground station for the U&D.

The U&D exhibit will be on display at GOHS through May. Information on this and previous exhibits can be found at https://oneontahistory.org/current-exhibitions/.