HANK AARON, 86, DIES, HIT MOST HOME RUNS, 715

ATLANTA – Longtime MLB home run king Hank Aaron passed away today at the age of 86. Here’s the New York Times obituary.

The Hall of Famer broke MLB’s all-time home run mark on April 8, 1974, with No. 715 surpassing Yankees legend Babe Ruth. Aaron overcame death threats as he was fighting to break the mark. He retired with 755 home runs. His record was broken decades later by Barry Bonds.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982, his first year of eligibility, he was a common sight on Cooperstown’s Main Street during Induction Weekend for years.