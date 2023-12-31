HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 1

2024 First Day Hikes

FIRST DAY HIKE—9 a.m. to noon. Greet the New Year with a walk in the woods. Includes warm fires, hot tea, cocoa, coffee, and snacks in the Briggs Pavilion. Bring non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Martin Luther King Food Drive. Sign up to win an Empire Pass for 2024. Dress for cold temperatures. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/

FIRST DAY HIKE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Start the New Year with a self-guided walk on the Beaver Pond trail. Check in at the park office for a chance to win an Empire Pass. First 100 people receive a Centennial-edition bandana. Hot cocoa and donuts while they last. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Martin Luther King Food Drive. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FIRST DAY HIKE—1-2:30 p.m. Greet the New Year with a walk in the woods. Dress for cold temperatures. Meet in the lot adjacent to the soccer field, near the end of the road. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Susquehanna Greenway, Silas Lane Trail, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/first-day-hike

BOOK CLUB—“Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at the meetings held the last Thursday of the month. January’s theme is “new beginnings.” Meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 1/25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FUNDRAISER—1-7 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Jay’s Place, 453 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9584 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/