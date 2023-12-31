Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 1

2024 First Day Hikes

FIRST DAY HIKE—9 a.m. to noon. Greet the New Year with a walk in the woods. Includes warm fires, hot tea, cocoa, coffee, and snacks in the Briggs Pavilion. Bring non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Martin Luther King Food Drive. Sign up to win an Empire Pass for 2024. Dress for cold temperatures. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/

FIRST DAY HIKE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Start the New Year with a self-guided walk on the Beaver Pond trail. Check in at the park office for a chance to win an Empire Pass. First 100 people receive a Centennial-edition bandana. Hot cocoa and donuts while they last. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Martin Luther King Food Drive. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FIRST DAY HIKE—1-2:30 p.m. Greet the New Year with a walk in the woods. Dress for cold temperatures. Meet in the lot adjacent to the soccer field, near the end of the road. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Susquehanna Greenway, Silas Lane Trail, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/first-day-hike

BOOK CLUB—“Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around the theme of the month and then discuss that book at the meetings held the last Thursday of the month. January’s theme is “new beginnings.” Meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 1/25. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FUNDRAISER—1-7 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Jay’s Place, 453 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9584 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 19 Walk Around Gilbert Lake With Otsego County Conservation Association GET THE KIDS OUT – 1-3 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun walk with the kids around Gilbert Lake. Wander the forest, visit a beaver lodge, practice tree identification, and get to know the flora and fauna of Upstate New York. Registration required. Free, open to all. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-gilbert-lake-state-park/…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…