HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

Musical Celebration of the New Year

NEW YEAR—6 p.m. “Bringing in the New Year with Music.” Country, pop and rock music performed by singer/guitarist/fiddle player Craig Hawkins. Free, open to the public. Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

GARDEN—Last day to register for the “Winter Sowing Workshop” to be held Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Get spring sowing started with help from Mother Nature. No previous experience required. Bring a 1-gallon translucent container and scissors. Seed available or bring your own. Cost, $5/person. Presented by the Otsego Master Gardeners at the Southside Mall Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/06/winter-sowing-2024

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Mill Brook Reservoir, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Loretta Brady, (917) 497-0446, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.