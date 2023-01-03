HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org