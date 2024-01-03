HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

Crafting with the Springfield Library

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

TOWN HALL—1 p.m. Connections at Clark Sports Center gathers to look back, look ahead, and share photos, comments, and conversation. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?mibextid=oMANbw