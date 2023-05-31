HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PHOTOGRAPHY—6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn to take beautiful water photographs with photographer Jim Johnston. Whether a colorful reflection in a quiet pond, the silk of a slow moving stream, the rush of a waterfall, or a foggy morning, this class will teach you simple techniques to make beautiful images possible. Workshop continues 6/8 and 6/15. Registration required. Presented online by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 35 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1682 or visit stjoseph.work/google-calendar

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

MEDICARE 101—10:30 a.m. Get your questions answered in an informative session discussing Medicare health insurance including Parts A, B, C, D and more. Helpful for individuals turning 65 who need to sign up, those who intend to work a few more years, and those already on Medicare and want a better understanding. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging at the Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

EXHIBIT OPENING—Noon-4 p.m. Celebrate opening of new exhibit, “Oneonta—On the Road to Major League Baseball,” exploring baseball’s Major Leaguers who played for Oneonta teams on their path to stardom. Showing through September 1 at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/visit/

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project, whether sewing, knitting, sketching or painting, and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/