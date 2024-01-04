Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Cherry Valley First Friday Events

FIRST FRIDAY—5-8 p.m. “Winter Emporium.” Find art and gifts from more than 30 local artists and makers, and explore the new location for the 25 Main Collective. Refreshments served. 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance, more. Admission by donation. Part of Cherry Valley First Fridays, featuring gallery openings, music, food, and fun. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley.
info@thetelegraphschool.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

TEEN BOOK CLUB—The group chooses a book to read and then discusses it at the meeting at 4:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Free, snacks provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Free, held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You? Winter Tree and Shrub Pruning.” Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell University on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. Bring current knit, crochet or other yarn project to work with the group. First Friday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. Make a paper puppet with the new head of Craft Fridays, Sonja Eklund. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

