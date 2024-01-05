HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

The Met Presents Verdi’s

‘Nabucco’ Steaming Live

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “Nabucco.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Arrive at 12:15 for Glimmerglass Festival Guild Program discussing this Verdi drama about the fall of ancient Jerusalem and the exile in Babylon. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

DEMOCRATIC CLUB—9 a.m. County Elections Commission Michael Henrici is the featured speaker for the first meeting of 2024. Featuring discussion of the 2023 election and plans for the 2024 races. RSVP required. Get Fresh on the Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. garymaffei@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Produce, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. “Threads Past to Present.” Learn to sew each Saturday with Linda Hovey. Hand sewing or learning a new machine. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 to schedule an appointment or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

DRUM CIRCLE—3 p.m. New group forming to enjoy drumming together. 142 Glen Drive, Oneonta. Visit the Oneonta Drum Circle group page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/208884682520136

ART WORKSHOP—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: January Chill & Edit.” Paint beautiful blooms styled by Mohican Flowers with instruction from local artist Susan Jones Kenyon or bring a painting back for additional work. Materials included, no experience necessary. Light refreshments available. Reservations required. $95. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://mohicanflowers.com/upcoming-events.html

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant, with live local music. This week features a performance by Bourbon & Branch. Free to attend. Food available for purchase until 7. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

COMEDY—8 p.m. Doors open at 7. Stand-up comedy fundraiser to support Bigger Dreams Productions. Starring Erin Harkes with Jen McMullen, Angela Cobb and Don Wyckoff. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/