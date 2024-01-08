HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

Discussion on Public Art in Oneonta

DISCUSSION—8 a.m. “Oneonta Conversations: Public Art.” Returning artist Cynthia Marsh will share a report she gave last month to the Oneonta Public Art Commission on topics from investment to proposed projects and more. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cmarshstudios

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson, (607) 267-7427 or visit https://susqadk.org/

CRAFTY TUESDAY—10 a.m. Coffee Filter Peonies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego.

(607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Clay Sculpture for Beginners.” 6-week class held Tuesdays through 2/13. Tuition, $210 includes a bag of clay. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get your tech questions answered—anything from using a tablet to navigating Google or using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

POTTERY – 3:15 p.m. “Little Smithy’s Hand-building with Kyle.” 6-week children’s class held Tuesdays through 2/13. Tuition, $210. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/