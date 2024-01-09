HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Film Society of Cooperstown Presents

2023 Documentary ‘The League’

SCREENING—7 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “The League” (2023) documentary with special guest Josh Rawitch, president, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Held in the 2nd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-6903 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Advance Interest in the Wheel.” 6-week class held Wednesdays through 2/14. Tuition, $210 includes a bag of clay. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown /

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, peas and sugar cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

TECH CLASS—12:30 p.m. “Computer 101 Class: Learn To Surf the Net.” Learn to work Facebook, Amazon and all the basic technologies with Ariel Eurrigiano from Huntington Library. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

PRESENTATION—1-2:30 p.m. “Wonders of Hospice” presented by Tammy Christman, Helios Care director of community outreach. Discussion of services provided for patients and families. Helios Care presentations are held on second Wednesday of each month, focusing on hospice and palliative care. The Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause-2/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—3:30-5 p.m. “Minecraft Club: Winter Session.” Children aged 8-14 play Minecraft and learn about the world through the game. Featuring lessons on everything from genetics, to building on a budget, build a zoo habitat, more. Registration required. Held Wednesdays through 2/28. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. Chicken and biscuit dinner to raise money for Operation Full Circle. $8/meal. Oneonta Middle School cafeteria, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8262 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Mexican origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

WORKSHOP—5:30-7 p.m. “Book Binding.” Learn to bind notebooks and sketchbooks using the Coptic stitch method. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

INFO NIGHT—6-7 p.m. “How to Handle Exam Prep and Stress.” Discussion on how to prepare for midterms. Library, Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8262 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

AGRICULTURE—6-7 p.m. “Food Safety Liability Basics” online webinar. Discuss best practices for every farmer or rancher to manage food safety liability exposure. Presented online by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit https://cadefarms.org/events-calendar/

ONLINE WORKSHOP—6-7:30 p.m. “Willow Growing for Fun and Function.” Learn the benefits of growing willow in the garden for the aesthetic, wildlife habitat, and what people can use them for. Cost, $60. Registration required. 2nd session held 1/17. Presented by the West Kortright Centre. (607) 278-5454 visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=wknc