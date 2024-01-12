HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Christmas Tree Bonfire

PYRE—1-5 p.m. “Snap, Crackle, Hop: A Traditional Christmas Tree Pyre.” Includes cozy beverages and food from the Ommegang food truck. Free, all welcome. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/snap-crackle-hop-2024/

FIELD TRIP—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eagle-viewing trip with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit the Delaware County rivers and reservoirs to see bald eagles and other birds of prey. Open to the public. Leaves from Dietz Street parking lot across from the YMCA, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or visit https://doas.us/

CONSERVATION—9-11 a.m. “Hemlock Wooly Adelgid Field Training.” Learn to identify hemlock trees and signs of the invasive insect threatening them. Held outdoors, dress for the weather. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet outside the main doors at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-field-training

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:30-11:30 a.m. “Python Programming.” 4-week class teaching the basics of the Python programming language. No programming experience needed, basic computer skills a must. Held Saturdays through 2/3. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Snow Much Fun Shopping Event.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

FAMILY GAMES—10 a.m. Board games for the whole family. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. “Threads Past to Present.” Learn to sew each Saturday with Linda Hovey. Hand sewing or learning a new machine. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

SOUPS & SANDWICH—2-5 p.m. Free lunch with soup, sandwiches, crackers and drinks. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-3738 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

DARTS—2-7 p.m. “Soft Tip Darts Tournament.” $15/person. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alpost259/

FILM – 7 p.m. “Film Series: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/film-screening-marcel-the-shell-with-shoes-on/