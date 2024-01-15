Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Virtual Tour of Exhibit ‘Cooper,
Cole, and the Hudson River School’

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray presents a live virtual tour exploring a collection of Cooper family memorabilia, paintings by Thomas Cole and other works from members of the Hudson River School. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WORKSHOP DEADLINE—Register for 4-H Dog Agility Workshop with the 4-H Dog Training Program. Held 1/27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost, $15/youth. Hosted by Hessian Hill Farm, Berne. (518) 234-4303 ext. 117 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hunts Pond State Park, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes, (607) 434-4766, or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to have tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DEMOCRACY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winners of essay competition for ideas to engage youth in democracy announced. Event includes Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado presenting and taking questions, followed by a student panel, then lunch and the awards ceremony. Shineman Chapel, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/political-science-department/institute-of-public-service/competition/

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon. Simple lunch with presentation on decluttering, followed by group discussion. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.
(607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AGRICULTURE—3:30 p.m. “Is Whole Farm Revenue Micro-Farm Insurance Right for My Farm?” Webinar with Farm Business Management Extension Specialist Liz Higgins. Free. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/16/is-whole-farm-revenue-micro-farm-insurance-right-for-my-farm

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…