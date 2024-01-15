HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Virtual Tour of Exhibit ‘Cooper,

Cole, and the Hudson River School’

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray presents a live virtual tour exploring a collection of Cooper family memorabilia, paintings by Thomas Cole and other works from members of the Hudson River School. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WORKSHOP DEADLINE—Register for 4-H Dog Agility Workshop with the 4-H Dog Training Program. Held 1/27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost, $15/youth. Hosted by Hessian Hill Farm, Berne. (518) 234-4303 ext. 117 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hunts Pond State Park, New Berlin. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes, (607) 434-4766, or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to have tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DEMOCRACY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winners of essay competition for ideas to engage youth in democracy announced. Event includes Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado presenting and taking questions, followed by a student panel, then lunch and the awards ceremony. Shineman Chapel, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/political-science-department/institute-of-public-service/competition/

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon. Simple lunch with presentation on decluttering, followed by group discussion. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

(607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AGRICULTURE—3:30 p.m. “Is Whole Farm Revenue Micro-Farm Insurance Right for My Farm?” Webinar with Farm Business Management Extension Specialist Liz Higgins. Free. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/16/is-whole-farm-revenue-micro-farm-insurance-right-for-my-farm