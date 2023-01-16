HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-17-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

SMALL ART —5-7 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for open painting with the opportunity to bring the finished product home, enter into an art show, or donate the finished work to be auction to benefit the library. Canvas & paint provided, free. Also held 1/24. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Sarah Patterson. (607) 432-6284 or visit susqadk.org

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore the “Cooper, Cole and Hudson River School” exhibit with assistant curator Ann Canon. Followed by a Q&A session with Canon. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org