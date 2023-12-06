HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 13

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Brookfield Trails, Brookfield, with hike leader Jenny Grimes. (607) 434-4766 or visit susqadk.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Join the community to discuss Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation about Oneonta. All welcome. Held each Tuesday in The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

PRESCHOOL TUESDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children aged 3-4 are invited to explore the museum, guided by an educator, including games, songs, crafts, and activities to strengthen gross and fine motor skills, with emphasis on developing the imagination and appreciation for rural village life. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-2/2023-06-06/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a snack and play games with peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

BASEBALL STORIES—6-8 p.m. Rescheduled from 6/6. Local fans are invited to share their stories about Oneonta’s baseball history. Hosted by Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/visit/