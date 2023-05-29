HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 30

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring weather appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Thacher State Park, Voorheesville, with hike leader Glenda Bolton. (607) 432-7485 or visit susqadk.org

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Social Eats Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Join the community to discuss Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation about Oneonta. All welcome. Held each Tuesday in The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian blend vegetables and carnival cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/