HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Senior Buddy Open House at
Milford Central School

OPEN HOUSE— 9 a.m. “Senior Buddy Program: Connecting Students with Seniors.” Seniors are invited to connect with students, tour the school, enjoy a delicious breakfast, more. Cafeteria, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. RSVP to (607) 286-7721 or visit https://www.facebook.com/milfordcentral/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken Marsala, macaroni twists, Italian green beans and peaches. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

LINE DANCING—1 p.m. Line dancing class for beginners and up. Free to members. Continues 1/24 and 1/31. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. Register at (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Jamaican origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

AGRICULTURE—6:30-8 p.m. “Land Rental and Leases for Non-Operating Land Owners.” Informational meeting on understanding land rental and lease rates for the 2024 crop season. Free. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/17/land-rental-and-leases-for-non-operating-land-owners

