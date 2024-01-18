HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Auditions for Upcoming Theatrical Productions

THEATER—7 p.m. Audition for a part in “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis, an alternate history of the 30s and 40s if FDR had lost the presidency to a fascist. To be performed in May. Auditions also being held for the August production of “Bad Seed,” an adaptation of the novel about a psychopathic pre-teen girl. Auditions held in the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Free, held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GENEOLOGY—1 p.m. Family Genealogy Discussion. Bring family photos, family trees, scrapbooks and more to share and discuss the process of genealogical research. Held third Thursday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3-5 p.m. “Genealogy Workshop.” Digital Services Librarian Brian Lee teaches how to navigate ancestry resources, from Ancestry.com to the NYS Historic Newspapers site. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CONCERT—5-7:30 p.m. “Solid Ground” featuring Gerry Falco (piano), Rich Mollin (double bass) and Stan Fox (vocals/harmonica) performing jazz standards and the blues. Dancing encouraged. Cash bar and light snacks available. Admission by donation. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 761-4996 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

SCREENING—7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. “Cabin Fever Film Series: Asteroid City.” Free with suggested donation. Light concessions available. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

BOOK DISCUSSION—7:30 p.m. “The Evolution of Beauty” with Linda Melchionne. Discussion of the Pulitzer Prize-finalist book about Darwin’s theory. Registration required. Presented over Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Shrek: The Musical Jr.” Tickets, $15/adult. Also held 1/20 and on 1/21 at 3 p.m. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/shrekjr