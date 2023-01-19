HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

COMEDY—7-10 p.m. Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy from the North Country Comedy Tour, featuring laughs, cocktails and a roaring good time. Tickets, $20/person. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. foothillspac.org

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Springbrook, 103 County Highway 44, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

STATE OF THE COUNTY—8-11 a.m. Join elected officials, business leaders, and many more for informative breakfast featuring presentations on the state of Otsego County, and discussion of legislation and initiatives that may affect local businesses. Reservations required by 1/16. Tickets, $40/non-member. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at Otsego Grille, Morris Hall, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit otsegocc.com

NATURE GROUP—Noon. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun day exploring the paths around the lake. This group, geared for homeschooled students but open to everyone, will wander the trails, learn about the trees, identify birds, and play nature games. Please dress for the weather. Meet at Briggs Pavilion, Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd. Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-group-gilbert-lake/

AWARENESS—3-7 p.m. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Stop by the HPV vaccination site to protect yourself and learn about safeguards. Health insurance not required. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall

CABIN FEVER—7 p.m. The Cabin Fever Film Series returns with “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” about Chinese immigrant Evelyn who, while grappling with middle age, discovers she can traverse time and space, and her subsequent adventures. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

TEEN ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—7:30 p.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a presentation, “Puffin and Bird Adventure,” from Board Director Landa Palmer about her journey to Grimsey Island, Iceland, above the arctic circle, and the puffins and snow buntings she met there. Hosted online by Zoom. Visit facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.