HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

‘Frozen Toes’ Five Mile Race

WINTER RACE—10 a.m. “Frozen Toes 5 Miler.” Start the new year racing season with a fun run through the snow and ice. Will not be canceled for weather. Race takes place on perimeter of Clark Sports Center property and wooded trails. Race begins at 10 a.m. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for “Whole-Food Plant-Based Community Potluck.”All are invited to bring a dish to pass that is free of meat (including fish and poultry), eggs, dairy, refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, and oils. Event will be held 1/27, 3-5 p.m., at Crumhorn Coffee House, 2515 State Highway 28, Oneonta. RSVP to Sarah Lutz, (607) 437-7054 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/454438156550167/user/502436771

AGRICULTURE—All day. “Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY 2024 Winter Conference.” Connecting farmers, advocates, homesteaders, gardeners, others who are passionate about building a better food system. Marriott, 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse. (607) 724-9851 or visit https://nofany.org/2024conference/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ART FUN—10:30 a.m. “Library of Colors: Finger Painting Day.” All ages welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

THEATER—1 p.m. Audition for a part in “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis, an alternate history of the 30s and 40s if FDR had lost the presidency to a fascist. To be performed in May. Auditions also being held for the August production of “Bad Seed,” an adaptation of the novel about a psychopathic pre-teen girl. Auditions held in the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

FOODIE CHALLENGE—1-5 p.m. “The Ultimate Chowder Challenge.” Taste up to 16 different chowders from local cooks, amateurs, and professionals, and decide which is best. Tickets, $15/person for unlimited chowder samples. High Burl Brewery, 2803 State Highway 80, Burlington. (607) 965-1247 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HighBurlBrewery/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. “Threads Past to Present.” Learn to sew each Saturday with Linda Hovey. Hand sewing or learn a new machine. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. New group to enjoy drumming together. The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit the Oneonta Drum Circle group page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

ANTIQUES—2 p.m. “What’s In Your Attic?” Antiquer Brian McMurray leads open discussion on identifying and evaluating finds from our attics. Bring small objects, photos of larger items and questions. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. kodonnell@stny.rr.com

GALLERY—2 p.m. “Guest Star Gallery Tour with David Brooks.” Discuss art and history of the Erie Canal through American artworks on display from the Macbeth Gallery. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DINNER CONCERT—6 p.m. “Burns Night Dinner 2024.” Traditional Scottish dinner, live music, whisky tastings and the poetry of Robert Burns. Tickets $40. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. leatherstockingdistrictpb@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/LeatherstockingPB

THEATER—7 p.m. “Willy Wonka Jr.” by Roald Dahl. Presented by the CCS Thespians. All welcome. $10/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org

CONCERT—7-11 p.m. “Let’s Beat the Winter Blahs with A Good Band and A Great Time!” Live music featuring “Waitin on Bob.” BYOB and snacks. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/128618074452248/user/667353347/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Solo guitar concert/recording with Wyatt Ambrose. $15 admission. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Shrek: The Musical Jr.” Tickets, $15/adult. Also at 3 p.m. on 1/21. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/shrekjr