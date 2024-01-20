Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ and ‘Shrek: The Musical Jr.’

THEATER—2 p.m. “Willy Wonka Jr.” by Roald Dahl. Presented by the CCS Thespians. All welcome. $10/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Shrek: The Musical Jr.” Tickets, $15/adult. Also at 3 p.m. on 1/21. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/shrekjr

AGRICULTURE—All day. “Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY 2024 Winter Conference.” Connecting farmers, advocates, homesteaders, gardeners, others who are passionate about building a better food system. Marriott, 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse. (607) 724-9851 or visit https://nofany.org/2024conference/

KICK OFF—1 p.m. “Otsego County 4-H Quiz Bowl.” Learn about animals and general agriculture in interactive presentations, hands-on activities, and farm visits. Includes practice questions in preparation for quiz event scheduled for 3/16 in Oxford. Open to all Otsego County 4-H members. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocounty4H

SPEAKER SERIES—3 p.m. Maureen Murray presents on The Road Scholar Program. Free, open to the public. 3rd Floor Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

JUSTICE—6 p.m. “Know His Story: Humanizing Black Men through Narrative” with Dr. Howard Ashford. Part of the Race, Equity and Justice series. Includes pizza and drinks. Upper Floor, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.
(607) 547-9371 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist

