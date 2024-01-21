HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 22

Open Studio at The Smithy

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

AVAILABLE—Tickets for the 2024 Glimmerglass Festival season, “Identity & Illusion,” now available. Runs from July 22 through August 20. Showing this season will be Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” Cavalli’s “La Calisto,” Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci,” and Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s “Elizabeth Cree.” Also the world premiere of the youth opera, “Rumpelstiltskin and the Unlovable Children,” by Jens Ibsen and Cecelia Raker. Visit https://glimmerglass.org/festivals/2024-festival/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 5. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk with the Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS – 10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish, rice pilaf, spinach and chocolate ice cream. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Card Making with Gloria. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

WEBINAR—Noon. “Developing a Marketing Plan,” presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series