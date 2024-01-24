Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Celebrate Robert Burns

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Robert Burns Celebration. Bagpipes, haggis, Scottish music, poetry and laughter. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT GROUP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch N’ B****.” Bring a current craft project and hang out with the group to b**** and work while enjoying refreshments. Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors walk with the Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

EXERCISE—11:30 a.m. to noon. “Intro to Group Cycling.” Open to beginners, seniors and anyone wanting a low intensity indoor cycling ride. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Creating Social Media Content for Instagram Photos.” Registration required. Presented online by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/01/2024-agricultural-social-media-webinar-series

STEAM—4-5 p.m. Ozobots. Guide a little robot through a maze with color codes. Children aged 6-11. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TRAVEL – 5-6 p.m. “Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights.” Learn about 2024 trip to Iceland. Otsego County Chamber Office, 31 Main Street, Suite 2B, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 3 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Ethiopian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

TOASTMASTERS—6-7:15 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

