HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Cooperstown Central School

Cabaret Night

CONCERT – 5 p.m. “Cabaret Night 2024.” Student performances, silent auction, more. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Handcraft Circle.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LIBRARY—Noon to 1 p.m. “Cyber Security Basics.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Home School Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Mike Powell and the Echosound.” High energy Americana rock band. Presented by the Cooperstown Concert Series. $20/adult. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/

PARTY—7-10 p.m. “Speakeasy: Party Like It’s 1924.” Performances by The Luna Chix and Priscilla Bow with DJ Phil Stockton, more. Tickets, $28/non-member. Must be 21+. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

SCREENING—7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. “Cabin Fever Film Series: Oppenheimer.” Free with suggested donation. Light concessions available. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/