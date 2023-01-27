HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, Glimmerglass State Park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SEED SWAP—9 a.m. to noon. Visit with the Otsego County Master Gardeners and pick up seeds saved from previous years to plant in spring. Held at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

ART OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. View “Kelley’s Carved Convoy,” a surround-sight of trucks carved 1950s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer and folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also includes mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman and wooden Kenyan miniatures (proceeds benefit Mukuru Art Collective). Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PHOTOGRAPHY—1-3 p.m. Bring your camera and gain a deeper understanding of how to use it to get the picture you want with professional photographer Kevin Gray. Includes exercises to learn about composition, shutter speed, aperture, and much more to bring your photographs to the next level. Cost, $15/person. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/basics-of-photography/

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

COFFEE HOUSE—7-9 p.m. Music jam in a range of genres by amateur local performers. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. Light refreshments included. Free, open to the public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Road, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. The Starstruck Players youth troop of the Orpheus Theatre presents “Into The Woods” which brings together the classic fairytales from Rapunzel to Little Red Riding Hood for an adventure with a Big Bad Wolf, a princess festival, and a quest. Tickets, $15/adult. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/