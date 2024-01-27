HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

‘Souper-Bowl Cook Off’ at Ommegang

COOK-OFF—3-6 p.m. “Souper-Bowl Cook Off!” Local chefs compete to make the best soup. Public chooses the winner. Tickets, $10. The Tap House Restaurant, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/cook-off-ommegang-tap-house-restaurant/

EXPO—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “NY/NJ Franchise Show.” Learn the ins and outs of franchise ownership. Seminar topics include legal advice, finance options, how to choose the business for you, more. Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ. (877) 337-1188 or visit https://thebizex.com/franchise-show/free-tickets-new-jersey-franchise-show