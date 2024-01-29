HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

Virtual Exhibit Tour of

‘American Artists Abroad’

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “American Artists Abroad.” Associate Curator of American Art Ann Cannon presents a tour of works done in the 19th and early 20th centuries by artists studying abroad. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Goodyear Lake, Milford. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Held each Tuesday. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/tech-time.html

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Seven-County Virtual Job Fair. Open to all. Presented by the Workforce Development Board. (315) 207-6951. Ext.104 or visit https://statistics.labor.ny.gov/career-zone/career-calendar.shtml

AGRICULTURE—Noon. “Food Industry Virtual Office Hours.” How to find a consultant with the expertise you need. Held online by. Free. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/institute-for-food-safety/resources/virtual-office-hours

MENTAL HEALTH—7:30-8:30 p.m. “Competition and Burnout: How parents can help with academic stress, competition and burnout.” Webinar presented online by Northwell Health with the Oneonta Middle School, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS