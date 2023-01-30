HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore the “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art” with Assistant Curator Julia Madore. Followed by a Q&A session. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Lower Riddell State Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Diane Aaronson. (607) 432-9391or visit susqadk.org

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hop online to chat with businesses located across six counties, including Otsego and Delaware. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project. Visit https://www.working-solutions.org/news/six-county-virtual-job-fair-january-31st to register.

SENIOR MEALS—11 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal, meet friends old and new, and play a board game or two. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 for reservations or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php to find the menu.

TEEN ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/