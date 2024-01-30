Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

International Night at The Otesaga

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Korean origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown /

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of potato corn chowder, chicken patty on a bun, coleslaw and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ART WORKSHOP—3:30-4:30 p.m. “Winter Watercolor Tree Painting for Kids.” Free, open to children and tweens. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

INTUITION—5-7 p.m. “Blooming Intuition Workshop.” Christene Springle of Mountain Magic Healing Studio presents a workshop to explore intuition and psychic impression with crystals and stones. Cost, $50. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://mohicanflowers.com/upcoming-events.html

AGRICULTURE—6-7 p.m. “Assessing Profitable Agritourism.” Guest speaker Myron Thurston discusses a break-even analysis framework for a farm business to assess all the costs associated with people-centered sales, such as agritourism events. Presented online by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit https://cadefarms.org/events-calendar/

