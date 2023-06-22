HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23

KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program starts with a bang, featuring food, fun and more. Youth who register will receive a cute backpack filled with information. The theme of the program this year is “Better Together.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

DINE FOR A CAUSE—10 a.m. Dine out and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie Bar & Café, 4 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. Paint-A-Gnome. All ages are invited to express their creativity and color a gnome. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Featuring alternative funk band Hanzolo. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

COMEDY FEST—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a weekend of comedy acts from stand-up and improv to sketch in the third annual Hill People’s Comedy Fest. Friday features comics Chris Larry, Dayna Marie, Greg and Rob, and headliner Ann Van Epps performing stand-up and Inexplicable Phenomena. Tickets, $15. Carriage House Theater Space, 76 Main Street, Stamford. Register at bit.ly/hillpplfest