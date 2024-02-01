HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

First Friday in Cherry Valley

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “First Friday: Gifts of Wildflowers.” Gallery show on view through 2/25. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance and more. Admission by donation. Part of Cherry Valley First Fridays, featuring gallery openings, music, food and fun. The Telegraph School, 81 State Route 166, Cherry Valley.

info@thetelegraphschool.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Otsego County 4-H Public Presentation Workshop.” Youth learn the basics of public presentation. To be held 2/10 at 9 a.m. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/resources/connections-issue-7-1-jan-feb-march-issue-2024

TEEN BOOK CLUB—Group chooses a book to read and then discuss at the meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Free, snacks provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

WINTER CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Friends of the Village Library Book Sale.” Find a large variety of books of many genres to keep warm this winter and support the village library. Village Board Room, downstairs from the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-2-2024/friends-of-the-village-library-book-sale

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Handcraft Circle.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

WINTER CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Sip, Shop, Adopt.” Tour the shelter, sip hot chocolate, contribute to the cause. Includes 50% discount in the thrift shop and on adoption fees. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-2-2024/sip%2C-shop%2C-adopt

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You? NYS Plant Regulation and Choosing Native Plants.” Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WINTER CARNIVAL—2-6 p.m. “A Winterful Crafternoon.” Children and families are invited to stop in and complete a craft activity from decorative snowflakes to an ice/snow slime, more. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-2-2024/a-winterful-crafternoon

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

WINTER CARNIVAL—3-5 p.m. “Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition.” Free, open to youth in Grades K-6. All welcome. Non-members must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver to participate. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-2-2024/race-to-the-top%3A-rock-climbing-competition

WINTER CARNIVAL—4-6 p.m. “Soup R’ Chili Dinner.” Chili, beef barley soup and broccoli chowder available in to-go quarts. Minimum suggested donation, $10/quart. Take-out only. Advanced orders appreciated. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-2-2024/soup-r’-chili-dinner

WINTER CARNIVAL—5:30 p.m. “Adult/Child Bowling Tournament.” Parents/children are invited to form a team of 1 adult and 1 child (2nd grade and up) to compete in this tournament. Entry $6/non-member. All welcome. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 108 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/winter-carnival-weekend/

FIRST FRIDAY—6-9 p.m. “Vinyl Night with DJ Raphael.” Bring vinyl records to play and get a raffle ticket. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33 Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/first-fridays-vinyl-night-at-the-tap-house/

WINTER CARNIVAL—6 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Barbie” (2023), a free family movie night. Includes candy provided in part by Tin Bin Alley. Held in the 2nd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-6903 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. World-renowned Indian classical musician Ustad Shafaat Khan. Free, donations accepted. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/ustad-shafaat-khan/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about 2 comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues 2/3 at 8 p.m. and 2/4 at 2 p.m. then 2/9, 2/10 at 8 p.m. and 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

