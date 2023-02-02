HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

ROCK CLIMBING—1-8 p.m. All are invited to enter the “Race to the Top: Rock Climbing Competition” from 3 – 5 p.m. See if you can reach the top and do it before anyone else, for free. Followed by Family Open Climb from 5-8 p.m. All are welcome but non-members need to have a signed waiver (by parent or guardian, if underage) on file to participate. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-friday-february-3-2023-1 for more events in the Cooperstown Winter Carnival

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a large variety of books including paperback and hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, cookbooks, and arts and crafts books of various types to satisfy your winter reading needs. Proceeds go to support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held in the Village Hall Boardroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FUDGE TASTING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Warm up with hot cocoa, tea, coffee and specialty snowflake vanilla fudge, all available for purchase. Warm yourself up with something sweet and get something for that special someone for this coming Valentine’s season. Tin Bin Alley, 114 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5565.

WINTER SALE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by during the Winter Carnival to find beautiful items for the girls at 25-50% off throughout the store. All About The Girls, 147 Main Street, Cooperstown.

JEWELRY CLEANING—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keep your ice bright. Stop by for complimentary jewelry cleaning during the Winter Carnival. First 150 will receive complimentary “Sparkly Snowball Rings.” J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, 54 Main Street, Cooperstown. (707) 546-7626.

HOSPITALITY—11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come in for a specialty cocktail, hot cider or just a place to rest and warm up during activities. Get information on the weekend and buy your buttons and stickers. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

SIP, SHOP, ADOPT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the SQSPCA for delicious hot cocoa, shelter tours and to support the shelter at the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop. For this weekend, get 50% off purchases from the shop and off adoption fees. Donations of pet food and supplies for Sparky’s Pet Pantry are appreciated. Adoptable four-legged friends will be visiting at various events throughout the Winter Carnival. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

SOUP ‘R CHILI LUNCHEON—4-6 p.m. Enjoy some delicious hot soups during this year’s Winter Carnival. The church will be serving chili, beef barley soup and broccoli chowder available to go in quarts. Suggested donation is $10/quart. Reservations appreciated. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. E-mail baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with choice of chili, soup or chowder and quantity. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

EARLY MOVIE BITES—5-6:30 p.m. Before the screening of “Frozen” at the Baseball Hall of Fame, stop by for a family dinner special. Nicoletta’s, 96 Main Street, Cooperstown.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Bring the whole family out for a themed craft, meet Elsa from the Snow Sisters, and then join us in the Grandstand Theater for a screening of “Frozen.” Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BOWLING TOURNAMENT—5:30 p.m. Parents and children are invited to form a team of one adult/one child (2nd grade and up) to compete for the most points in this fun Bowling Tournament. Entry is $6/non-member or $3/member. All are welcome but non-members need to have a signed waiver (by parent or guardian, if underage) on file to participate. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

FIRST FRIDAY—5-8 p.m. Visit art gallery for fun open house featuring items for sale from Ginger Girl Gifts and Elizabeth Nields (among others) plus stuff for your Valentine and all-around art collecting and gift giving. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

TEEN ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” following the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and and daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions