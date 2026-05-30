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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 31

Benefit Concert for
Unadilla Food Pantry

BENEFIT CONCERT—1 p.m. Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York presents a benefit concert for the Unadilla Food Pantry. First Presbyterian Church of Unadilla, 156 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1360792532747582&set=a.615238983969611

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

DANCE—Noon to 2 p.m. “SEED—Soul Expansion Embodiment Dance.” All experience levels welcome. Tickets required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (518) 386-9633 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26868937402714730&set=gm.26927489273550595&idorvanity=321873527872198

BABY GOATS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Mingle and Meet the Baby Goats.” Presented by NY Goat Yoga. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2015392302745308

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Isaac Hill.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1451709546147601

OPENING DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

CONCERT—2 p.m. Dusty and Bill Concert. Mix of string-band tunes, ballads, blues and novelty numbers. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=586824&PK=

HISTORY—2 p.m. “1960.” Program on the year 1960 and what was happening in the Town of Maryland that year. Each attendee will be given a number of events and asked to share them. Meeting includes updates on the progress of renovations and plans for the 250th Parade and Celebration on 7/18. All welcome. Town of Maryland Historical Society, AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343.

BENEFIT—3-5 p.m. “Spring Fling.” Benefit for the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Silent auction, open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets required. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=958405410312988&set=a.118207817666089

BENEFIT DINNER—3-6 p.m. Support Dustin Mcentee in his fight against cancer. Dinner choice of chicken parmesan or eggplant parmesan. Cost by donation. Eat in or take out. Also featuring a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle. Schenevus Masonic Lodge, 82 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 206-2166 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1524843619434888&set=a.582132207039372

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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