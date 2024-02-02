HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Comedy Play at Foothills

THEATER—8 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about 2 comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues, 2/4 at 2 p.m. then 2/9, 2/10 at 8 p.m. and 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

WINTER CARNIVAL—8-11:30 a.m. “Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.” $10/adult. Cooperstown Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/lions-club-pancake-breakfast

WINTER CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Friends of the Village Library Book Sale.” Find a large variety of books of many genres and support the village library. Free coffee, courtesy of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church. Village Board Room, downstairs from the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/friends-of-the-village-library-book-sale

WINTER CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to noon. “Meet Your Local Heroes.” Visit with the fire department, law enforcement, village crews and the local EMS. Put out a “real” fire, watch exciting demonstrations and learn about the local heroes keeping our community safe. Free, open to kids of all ages. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/meet-your-local-heroes

WINTER CARNIVAL—9 a.m. “Adult/Child Bowling Tournament.” Parents/children are invited to form a team of 1 adult and 1 child (2nd grade and up) to compete in this tournament. Entry $6/non-member. All welcome. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 108 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/winter-carnival-weekend/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WINTER CARNIVAL—10-11 a.m. “Utica Zoomobile Visits Cooperstown.” Upstairs Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

WINTER CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Village Scavenger Hunt.” Self-guided hunt through the village. Follow clues, unveil the mystery and claim the prize. Start at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/village-scavenger-hunt

WINTER CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Rotary’s Frosty Fling.” Silent auction, dozens of craft vendors and refreshments at the Cooperstown Food Pantry. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/rotary’s-frosty-fling

VALENTINE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Share Love.” Free creative event for the whole family. Create a weaving hearts valentine for a special someone. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/share-love/

WINTER CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/fenimore-quilt-club-show

WINTER CARNIVAL—11 a.m. “Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race.” 51st annual race through scenic Cooperstown. Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the foyer at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Hosted by the Clark Sports Center. Race starts from Cooper Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-smullens-5k10k-race/

WINTER CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Sip, Shop, Adopt.” Tour the shelter, sip hot chocolate, contribute to the cause. Includes 50% off at the thrift shop and adoption fees. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/sip%2C-shop%2C-adopt

WINTER CARNIVAL—Noon to 4 p.m. “Antique Snowmobile Show.” Pioneer Park, Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/antique-snowmobile-show

BASEBALL – Noon to 2 p.m. Meeting of the Cliff Kachline Chapter of the Society for American Research set to feature baseball authors Erik Sherman, Gary Mintz and Baseball Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 848-1128 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064705265212

WINTER CARNIVAL—Noon to 2 p.m. “Clarence’s Frosty Sled Adventure & Snowpal Making Contest.” Winter activities, including cookies, hot chocolate, snow sledding, and snowpal building. Featuring special appearances by the Snow Sisters and American Hero. No snow? No problem, build an epic stick sculpture with the group. Lake Front Terrace, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/clarence%E2%80%99s-frosty-sled-adventure-%26-snowpal-making-contest

RECEPTION—1-3 p.m. “Art Reception: Charles Dalton.” Meet the artist, view works on display. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WINTER CARNIVAL—1-3 p.m. “Open Skate.” Free skate rentals, bring your own hot chocolate. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/open-skate-at-badger-park

WINTER CARNIVAL—1:30-3 p.m. “Blizzard Bingo.” Support Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens. Admission, $10 suggested donation for 4 Bingo cards. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/blizzard-bingo

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. “Threads Past to Present.” Learn to sew each Saturday with Linda Hovey. Hand sewing or learn a new machine. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

WINTER CARNIVAL— 1:30-3 p.m. “Walk the Planets.” Guided 1,000-yard walk modeling our solar system at a scale that is relatable and awe-inspiring. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Compton Bridge Conservation Area, 184 County Highway 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-3-2024/solar-system-walk

WINTER CARNIVAL—2-4 p.m. “Free Ice Skate Sharpening Clinic.” Badger Park, Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

TELEHEALTH—3-4:30 p.m. “MyBassett for You: Learn about Bassett’s Telehealth Options.” Bassett representatives will offer live telemedicine demos and assist with MyBassett signup and MyChart features. Get questions answered and real-time help. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features Freelance Armstrong. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

