HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

2024 Polar Bear Jump Benefit Auction

POLAR BEAR JUMP—12:30 p.m. Auction to support this year’s recipients of the Polar Bear Jump. Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7101 or visit https://pbjump.com/auction/

Click here to see the schedule for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival.

WINTER CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Friends of the Village Library Book Sale.” Find a large variety of books of many genres and support the village library. Village Board Room, downstairs from the Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-sunday-february-4-/friends-of-the-village-library-book-sale

WINTER CARNIVAL—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WINTER CARNIVAL—1 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Winter Walk.” Children’s hike around the village to discover the natural beauty of winter. Dress warmly. Registration not required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-winter-carnival

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Fresh Air in the New Year.” Walk around the state park and build snow people, followed by hot drinks. Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-fresh-air-in-the-new-year

THEATER—2 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about 2 comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues 2/9 and 2/10 at 8 p.m. then 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

