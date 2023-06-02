HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-07-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

GALENTINES DAY—5:30 p.m. In this season of romance, the girls are invited to have a fun Galentine’s crafting night out. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at New Island, Oneonta, with hike leaders Tom and Roberta Austin. (607) 865-6540 or visit susqadk.org

SENIOR MEALS—11 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal, meet friends old and new, and play a board game or two. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 for reservations or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php to find the menu.

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. Hop online to explore an extensive collection of American folk art. Followed by a Q&A session with Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

TEEN ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack, and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/