HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Drawing Practice with the
Cooperstown Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. A Cooperstown Art Association member will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Farm Asset Protection Strategies: Safeguarding Agricultural Legacies for Future Generations.” CCESO Cobleskill office, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (315) 866-7920 ext. 230 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/07/farm-asset-protection-strategies-safeguarding-agricultural-legacies-for-future-generations

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ARMCHAIR ADVENTURES—Noon. “Cabin Fever Club: Get To Know The Winslow Homer Collection.” Curator of Education Mary Alexander discusses the 21 Winslow Homer pieces in the Arkell Museum. Free online program presented by the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://bit.ly/winslowhomer0207

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of German origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

