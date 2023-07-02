HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-08-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

CANDLELIGHT YOGA—6:30 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing evening of Vinyasa Flow Yoga by candlelight. Admission is by minimum donation of $15. Proceeds benefit the Violence Intervention Program of Opportunities for Otsego. Additional donations for OFO will be accepted at the event. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 129 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

CPR COURSE—6 p.m. For the 2023 American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. Schenevus Fire Department, 40 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 547-4328 or visitfacebook.com/LaurensEMS

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Pofessional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.