TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, April 12

Bingo for Dog Appreciation

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. Dog Appreciation Month Bingo! Minimum food purchase required. Win prizes and raffles. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1387159766410092/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CRAFT—1 p.m. Quilling Class. Learn the art of quilling with instructor Caprice Eckert. Fees apply; registration required. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (845) 325-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1339193658242226&set=a.544469607714639

4-H PROGRAM—2 p.m. Otsego County 4-H Dog and Handler Skills Class Orientation. Class held 2 p.m. on Sundays 4/19 through 5/31. Fees apply. 4276 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/04/12/4-h-otsego-county-dog-handler-skills-series

DANCE—3 p.m.; dance lesson at 2 p.m. “4th Annual Bunny Hop Swing Dance.” Presented by Callahan Catskill Real Estate. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917) 612-4054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1512096907194029/?rdid=7SKv35N3eI0yF8pR&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1DEz7Yq76Z%2F#

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR