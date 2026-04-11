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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, April 12

Bingo for Dog Appreciation

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. Dog Appreciation Month Bingo! Minimum food purchase required. Win prizes and raffles. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1387159766410092/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CRAFT—1 p.m. Quilling Class. Learn the art of quilling with instructor Caprice Eckert. Fees apply; registration required. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (845) 325-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1339193658242226&set=a.544469607714639

4-H PROGRAM—2 p.m. Otsego County 4-H Dog and Handler Skills Class Orientation. Class held 2 p.m. on Sundays 4/19 through 5/31. Fees apply. 4276 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/04/12/4-h-otsego-county-dog-handler-skills-series

DANCE—3 p.m.; dance lesson at 2 p.m. “4th Annual Bunny Hop Swing Dance.” Presented by Callahan Catskill Real Estate. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917) 612-4054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1512096907194029/?rdid=7SKv35N3eI0yF8pR&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1DEz7Yq76Z%2F#

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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Time Out Otsego: 04-11-26

FERAL FEST—1-6 p.m. Live entertainment, finger foods, wine/beer/spirit tastings and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Feral TNR Otsego. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1884020765839306/?active_tab=about…
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Time Out Otsego: 04-10-26

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Lauren Legion Dinner: Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply. Eat in or take-out available. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=35073535365593664&set=gm.2450090372098638&idorvanity=503131676794527…
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Time Out Otsego: 04-09-26

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Otsego County During the American Revolution.” Presented by Robert Parmeter, historian for the Town of Maryland. Hosted by the Otsego County Historical Association at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical…
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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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