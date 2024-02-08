HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Final Film of the 2024 Cabin Fever Film Series

FINALE—7-8:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. “Cabin Fever Film Series: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” Free with suggested donation. Light concessions available. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for day-long workshop, “Aspiring/Beginning Farmers Meeting: Cultivating Your Dreams in Agriculture.” Cost, $30/person. Held 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 2/17/24. Fulton Montgomery Community College, 2805 State Highway 67, Johnstown. (315) 866-7920 ext. 230 or visit https://caahp.ccext.net/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=185

REGISTRATION—Last day to sign up for American Red Cross Lifeguard Training with Waterfront Blended Learning Course. Classes held daily 2/19 through 2/23, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $375/non-member. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/aquatics/lifeguard-training/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Handcraft Circle.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COLLEGE—9:45 a.m. to noon. “Major Discovery Days: Arts, Communication and Education.” Prospective students get an in-depth look at academic programs of interest. Lunch and optional campus tour provided. Registration required. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit Herkimer.edu/discovery

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Home School Story Time.”Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Day.” Fight cabin fever with a winter walk outside. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at the OCCA office at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-day-mohican-farm

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Includes French fries, coleslaw, dessert. Take-out available. $14/dinner. Open to the public. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

DANCE—6-7 p.m. “Latin Nights with Veronica.” Registration required. $20/non-member/class. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Dingonek Street Band.” Brass fusion quintet. Admission, $20/adult. Presented by the Cooperstown Concert Series at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/dingonek-street-band-feb-9/

RAILWAY—7 p.m. “Show and Tell Night.” Members of the Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society bring items they have found at train shows, flea market, and antique shows to display and discuss. Free. Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Road, New Hartford. (315) 275-1223.

OUTDOORS—7-8:30 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Explore the night sky. Bring a comfortable chair and dress for the weather. Presentation followed by hot chocolate. Free. Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-1

THEATER—8 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about two comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Continues 2/10 at 8 p.m. then 2/11 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

